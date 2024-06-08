CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 25,372 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 329.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.8 %

AWK stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,068. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

