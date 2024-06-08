CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Open Text by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Open Text by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Open Text by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 733,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.68%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

