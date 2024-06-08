Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995,000 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises approximately 0.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $143.90. 4,578,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,353,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $197.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

