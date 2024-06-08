Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $296.79. 1,469,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,588. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.30 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

