Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IPSC

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.44. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.