CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,408 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

