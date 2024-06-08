CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $549.85. 292,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $553.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

