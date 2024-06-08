CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $15.74 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,537 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,237,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,104,000 after purchasing an additional 689,161 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,236,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $45.01. 2,792,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

