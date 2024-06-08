CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,642,000 after acquiring an additional 163,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 977,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 673,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 190,586 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

