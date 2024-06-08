CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,434 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average is $173.51. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

