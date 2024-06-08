CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,921 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 214,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,618. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

