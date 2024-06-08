CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,282 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $102,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,096. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

