CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

