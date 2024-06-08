CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $267.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

