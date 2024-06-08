CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 180 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,964,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,553. The company has a market capitalization of $574.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

