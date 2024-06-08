CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 855 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.55. 649,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,472. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

