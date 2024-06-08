CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $95.47. 18,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,036. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
