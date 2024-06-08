CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.49.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

