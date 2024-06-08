Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.36 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.