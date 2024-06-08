Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

