Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 87.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 34.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Down 5.8 %

CIEN stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $45.75. 2,792,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,805. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.