Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Cintas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $664.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $682.17 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $705.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $677.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.69.

Cintas shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

