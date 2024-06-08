Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $44.10. 5,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

