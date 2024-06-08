Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,212,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,770,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 214,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,419,000 after buying an additional 90,245 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 56.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

