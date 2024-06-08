Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. 5,111,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

