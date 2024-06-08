Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3,040.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $7,730,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 962,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 157,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 31,933,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,006,952. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

