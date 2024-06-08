Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.43.

CLX opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.50. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

