Colliers International Group’s (CIGI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

