Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,259 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,049,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

