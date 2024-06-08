Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,062 shares during the quarter. Community West Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CWBC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 43,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,369. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

