Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Acquired by JB Capital Partners LP

JB Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 540.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the quarter. Conduent makes up approximately 0.6% of JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Conduent by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 147,244 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Conduent by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 799,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 220,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 773,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,253. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNDT. StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

