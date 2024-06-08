Connectus Wealth LLC Has $23.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.31% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

