Connectus Wealth LLC Has $27.51 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,587 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,076. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

