Connectus Wealth LLC Has $44.64 Million Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $44,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of XONE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 44,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

