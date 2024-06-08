Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,876 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ED traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $91.61. 1,312,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

