Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Continental Gold Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.
Continental Gold Company Profile
Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.
