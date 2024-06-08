Contrasting Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) & Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Impala Platinum and Metals Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 1 0 0 0 1.00 Metals Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Metals Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Metals Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Impala Platinum and Metals Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impala Platinum and Metals Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $6.01 billion 0.70 $276.64 million N/A N/A Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 4.59 -$144.55 million N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Impala Platinum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield. The company markets and sells its products in South Africa, Japan, China, the United States, and Europe. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

