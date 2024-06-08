Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

CRBP stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $471.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.