Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $35.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

