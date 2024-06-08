Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Cut by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Corteva by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,207,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 51,676 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.