Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.55. The company has a market cap of C$399.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.66 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

