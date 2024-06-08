Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $74.00 at Oppenheimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $142,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,088 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 718.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 110,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

