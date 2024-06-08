Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.16 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $17.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00046879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

