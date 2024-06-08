CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

