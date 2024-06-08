CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $405.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.72, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

