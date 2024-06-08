Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $40,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

CFR stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 384,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

