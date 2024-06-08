Cutler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,447 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. 1,545,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,062. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

