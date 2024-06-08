Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 201,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,682. The stock has a market cap of $410.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.37%.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.