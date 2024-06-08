Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.7% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.