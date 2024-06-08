Cutler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,811 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 329,224 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 81,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 437.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 12,741,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,636,162. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

